Large Chinese investor to build transport-logistics center in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - An unnamed Chinese company will invest into construction of a new transport and logistics center in the center of Petropavlovsk city in northern Kazakhstan this year.

Deputy akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region Mukhtar Mankeyev made the news public at a press briefing on Friday.

According to Mr. Mankeyev, a 123 ha land plot in the center of the city was reportedly allotted for this purpose.

At the press briefing it was also announced that investors from Finland and Australia had attended the first investment forum of North Kazakhstan region on January 22. It was revealed that one of the Finnish companies - General Finland plans to invest into development of fishing industry in the region.