Large explosion rocks southern Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A blast at a shopping mall in the south-central Iranian city of Shiraz reportedly went off at around 1.00 am on Friday injuring 32 people, Sputnik news reports.

"The number of those injured has reached 32, of those 15 have been hospitalized. They are all in stable condition. The cause of the shopping mall explosion is not known yet," Mohammad Ali Manesh said.



Shiraz is a city of 1.7 million inhabitants, making it Iran's sixth-largest city.