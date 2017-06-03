  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Large explosion rocks southern Iran

    12:27, 03 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A blast at a shopping mall in the south-central Iranian city of Shiraz reportedly went off at around 1.00 am on Friday injuring 32 people, Sputnik news reports.

    "The number of those injured has reached 32, of those 15 have been hospitalized. They are all in stable condition. The cause of the shopping mall explosion is not known yet," Mohammad Ali Manesh said.


    Shiraz is a city of 1.7 million inhabitants, making it Iran's sixth-largest city.

    Tags:
    Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!