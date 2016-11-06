Large fire at warehousing facilities in Almaty extinguished

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Firefighters extinguished the fire that has been raging at warehousing facilities in Almaty city this morning, official spokesperson of the Almaty emergencies department Sandugash Baimukhambetova told Kazinform.

"The fire started at the warehousing facilities of Karina Trading LLP at 10:42 a.m. Almaty time in Zhetysu district. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately," Ms Baimukhambetova said.



According to her, waste paper stored at the warehousing facilities caught fire that was contained by 11:24 a.m. The blaze was completely liquidated by 12:20 p.m. It covered an area of 150 square meters.