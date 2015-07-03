Large fire erupts at Paluel nuclear power plant in France

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A large fire occurred at the Paluel nuclear power plant in Normandy, France, Le Figaro reported Friday citing the plant management.

According to the newspaper, the fire started at 10:30 p.m. (GMT 20:30) Thursday night at the production unit number two.

It took more than six hours before a team of 71 firefighters was able to fully extinguish it.

The plant management told the newspaper that there was no risk of radioactivity.

The nuclear power station Paluel is located some 25 miles away from the city of Dieppe in the Upper Normandy region of northern France. It is operated by Electricity of France (EDF) company, largely owned by the French state, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.