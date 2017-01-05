Large-scale military training takes place in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Training of crews, squads and units of Kazakh Armed Forces, aimed at ensuring constant readiness of troops for combat operations, will be held from January 4 to January 20 in Kazakhstan.

According to Defense Ministry, it allows to achieve several goals. In particular, to improve teamwork of crews and squads as well as their field, air and naval training, to help them learn new weapons and military equipment, enhance their knowledge and skills on its maintenance.



Such training also allows personnel to develop high psychological stability and physical endurance, discipline and responsibility, as well as ability to overcome combat and service difficulties.



Prior to this, with the beginning of 2017 academic year an individual professional training of the Armed Forces personnel have been conducted as well.



