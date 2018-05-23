Largest SAP business conference to take place in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The largest SAP business conference will be held on May 30 at Astana Hilton Hotel. It annually brings together hundreds of experts.

Heads of corporate and public sectors companies of Kazakhstan, SAP clients and partners, experts, reps of higher educational establishments, leading software developers, reps of leading international IT companies will arrive in Astana to discuss innovation experiment and high technologies for business and state services digital transformation.

It will focus on the key trends and directions for the development of digital industry, the world's best innovations and outcomes of joint projects under "To see more" motto.



The key speakers of the forum will tell about the key trends and changes occurring in the world of IT technologies, their impact on strategy and portfolio of SAP innovation and technology solutions. Those gathered will also mull digital transformation of certain functions at the enterprises such as IT, HR, finances, logistics, production, security, sales and marketing, risk management. SAP largest clients such as Gaspromneft, Sberbank, Medservis, Khalyk Bank will share their SAP solutions practices.