SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's largest shopping and entertainment center to be built in Shymkent.

The decision to build a shopping and entertainment complex "Shymkent Mall" was made at a meeting of Governor of South Kazakhstan region Beibut Atamkulov and investors. It is planned that the mall will be located on a territory of 38 hectares. The area of the shopping center will be 120 thousand m2. The new center will offer entertainment for both adults and children including shops, a hypermarket, a cinema, a children's amusement park, an electronics store, and a food court. Moreover Shymkent Mall will offer residents and guests of the city to visit an indoor water park with an area of 15 thousand m2 and a fashion gallery area of 40 thousand m2. Construction of the country's largest shopping and entertainment center will cost about 42 billion tenge. It was informed that the entertainment center will employ about 4 thousand people.