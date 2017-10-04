Largest solar station in Central Asia to be launched in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM. The largest solar power plant in Central Asia will be opened in the city of Sarani, Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the local administration's press service, the 100 MW solar power plant is scheduled to be put into operation in 2018.

The project is fully funded by direct investments from the EU countries and is supported by German, Czech, and Slovakian public and private investment structures.

Currently, seven projects in the sphere of green energy are being introduced in the region all of which were showcased at the Astana EXPO-2017.

Three of them have already been implemented, including a biogas plant in the village of Dubovka, a 570 kW mini-hydropower plant at the Intumak reservoir, and an innovative gas cleaning system "ABsalut ecology", which allows to solve energy problems of the region through a high-tech purification of industrial emissions.