Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend unaware of shooting plan

WAHINGTON DC. KAZINFORM Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people and wounded 489 others in Las Vegas said on Wednesday that she had no prior knowledge of the attack, EFE reports.

"He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen," Marilou Danley said in a statement read by her attorney.

"I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, quiet, caring man," Danley said after returning from her native Philippines on Tuesday, adding that she would fully cooperate with the investigation.

Danley was abroad when the shooting occurred, and landed in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, before being questioned by FBI agents the following day.

Danley's statement came after authorities considered her a "person of interest" in the investigation into why Paddock, a retired 64-year-old accountant, opened fire from a hotel room in Las Vegas on thousands of people attending a country music festival.

Investigators have yet to discover Paddock's motive for the shooting.





Danley said that she had traveled to the Philippines because Paddock bought her a ticket to visit her family there, and upon arrival, he wired her money to buy a house for her family.

"I was grateful but honestly I was worried that first the unexpected trip home and then the money was a way of breaking up with me," she added.

"It never occurred to me in anyway whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone," she reiterated.

Authorities have described a chilling level of preparation in Paddock's attack, explaining that he brought a small arsenal to a two-room suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, from which he carried out the shooting.

He also installed video cameras to monitor police movements, and when special response team officers broke into his room, he committed suicide.

"I am devastated by the deaths and injuries that have occurred and my prayers go out to the victims and their families and all those who have been hurt by these awful events," Danley added.



