ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Lassina Zerbo called for legally prohibiting nuclear tests speaking at the international conference titled "Building a Nuclear-Free-World" in Astana.

"Kazakhstan demonstrated true leadership in promotion of the international peace and security over many years. Therefore, it's even bigger honor for me to take part in this conference. I would also like to note the Day against Nuclear Tests. This day reminds us of our achievements. However, we still have to take some steps to make the ban on testing nuclear weapons legit and worldwide," L. Zerbo said speaking at the conference in Astana.

He noted that closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site 25 years ago gave an impetus for gradual non-proliferation in the world. "25 years ago the President of Kazakhstan not just closed the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site, but also renounced the fourth largest nuclear arsenal. We thank you Mr. President for your leadership and for showing us the way to a better world," he added.