Lassina Zerbo thanks Tokayev for supporting Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received today, August 29, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Lassina Zerbo in Nur-Sultan, the Akorda press service reports.

The talks focused on cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, interaction within the further promotion of the international initiatives of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev on ensuring global security.

Tokayev congratulated him on receiving the Nazarbayev Prize highlighting his great contribution to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. «Thanks to your efforts the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization is well-regarded. The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization is a credible one in the international arena. We appreciate you as the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization,» the Head of State said.

In his turn, Lassina Zerbo thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for supporting the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization efforts and expressed hope that in years ahead the goals aimed at building the nuclear-free world would be achieved through joint efforts.