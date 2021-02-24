Last days of winter to see temperature dip across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, Kazhydromet predicts that deep freeze will grip most regions of Kazakhstan on three last days of winter, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, the arctic anticyclone approaching the country will cause temperatures to dip in most parts of Kazakhstan, except for the west of the country.

Western Kazakhstan, on the contrary, will see mercury rise above 0°C and even higher.

Snow will douse parts of Kazakhstan turning into heavy snowfall in the east and southeast and into a mix of rain and snow in the west on February 27.

Ice slick, fog, gusty wind, and blizzard are in store for some portions of Kazakhstan at the end of February.