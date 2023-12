ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan crashed out of the U.S. Open 2015 women's singles, Sports.kz reports.

In the opening match the 20-year-old Putintseva was edged out by Ukrainian Kateryna Bondarenko in two straight sets 0-6, 3-6.

In the second round Bondarenko will play against the 2nd seed of the tournament Simona Halep who sent home Marina Erakovic.