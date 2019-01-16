Last Kazakhstani crashes out of Australian Open singles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №39 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the second round of the 2019 Australian Open, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

In the second round 24-year-old Putintseva was upset by Swiss Belinda Bencic who needed 2 hours and 45 minutes to eliminate Kazakhstani.

The Swiss athlete was stronger in the first set 7-5, then, Putintseva snatched the initiative and dominated the second one winning it 6-4. The third set sealed the fate of the match - Bencic won with a score of 6-2.



It is worth mentioning that other Kazakhstanis Zarina Diyas and Mikhail Kukushkin didn't even make it to the second round, losing their respective matches.









Photo: olympic.kz