Last tribute paid in St. Petersburg to Maksim Aryshev killed in terror attack

MOSCOW-SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM The friends and the family of 22-year-old Kazakhstani citizen Maksim Aryshev, a student of St. Petersburg State University of Economics who was killed in terrorist attack in subway on April 3, gathered at subway station "Sennaya Ploshchad" to pay the last tribute to him.

At the subway entrance there are Maksim's photographs surrounded by candles, lots of flowers and small toy ducks that read "Maksim loved small ducks very much and dreamed to gather a great collection".







Maksim's parents Vitaly and Irina told how they learnt about the tragedy.



"At 2:28 pm he texted me that he went to subway. But his friends stayed as they needed to wait for someone. When they started going down, a smoke spurted out and at once they raised alarm. Therefore, we started calling Maksim but his phone did not respond. Then, the news about the terrorist attack popped up indicating the hot line. We got through to Russian Emergency Situations Ministry hot line. Many thanks to them, they somewhat warmly calmed us. After that, we got on the phone to the consulate. His name was not in the injured list. Anyway, we booked tickets and flew off to St. Petersburg", Irina Arysheva said.



"At 7 o'clock in the morning we had already arrived in St. Petersburg", Maksim's father Vitaly Aryshev followed up.

"Kazakh Consulate-General in St. Petersburg got in touch with us. Before, we haven't known what the Consulate General's work about is. And now we have clearly felt that we are the citizens of Kazakhstan. Wherever we are we will not be left in dire straits. They did so much work because we were in a state of shock and did not know what to do and where to call to. Thanks a lot to Primbetov Yermek Serikovich, Aknur Alenova and Ilyas. Many thanks to the whole Kazakhstan for your support", Vitaly Aryshev expressed his sincere words of gratitude for prompt professional and moral support and help.







"In the investigators' view he was in close vicinity to the explosion. The whole body was in distinctive wounds. When we got his belongings we found that his passport was pierced by hitting fragments. All pages", Vitaly Aryshev told. "When I saw him he seemed to have chickenpox", Irina Arysheva added.



Answering the question whether will they call to account the mass media which published unverified information on Maksim's alleged implication in the terror attack, Maksim's said she has no energy for any trials. The most important for her is to mourn her son well-deservedly.



As to Vitaly Aryshev, he informed that the administration of Saint Petersburg State University of Economics intends to bring the case before the court against the publishing house, that had accused Maksim, and he supports that decision.







"We met with the principal of the university where Maksim studied. The University wants to sue the publishing house that accused Maksim. Although Kazakh National Security Committee and Consulate disproved it promptly after that, the university is going to bring the case in court. Yesterday I told the university principal that if the university goes to the law I will support them. I think one must not publicize unverified information, especially with accusation. No matter if it refers to our son or other people", Maksim's father shared his opinion.

Vitaly and Irina told about when and how the saying of last respects to Maksim is going to be.



"Now our friends are working on the program and we will compulsorily publish it because there are many people who want to pay the last tribute to him. It is expected that at 9 o'clock in the morning the last rites will be read in church [in Saint Petersburg]. Then, he will be taken away. Air Astana will help us to transport him. The flight appears to be at 9 pm. On April 7 we will arrive by air to Almaty where we will be quickly picked up. The funeral home will execute all necessary procedures. Our friends are looking for some hall because many want to say last respects to him. The repast will be at 1:00 pm after funeral. That is the preliminary program", Irina Arysheva said.







Recall that the terrorist attack occurred in the Saint Petersburg subway between stations "Sennaya Ploshchad" and "Technology Institute-2" on April 3 during which 14 people were killed and more than 50 injured.