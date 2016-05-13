Last US woman born in 19th century dies

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - The oldest known person in the world has died in New York aged 116, BBC News reports.

Born on an Alabama farm in July 1899, Susannah Mushatt Jones was also the last living American born in the 19th Century.

She lived in three centuries, through two world wars and 20 US presidencies.

An Italian woman, Emma Morano, now takes on the title of oldest person in the world, and is thought to be the last living person to have been born in the 1890s.

Ms Jones was one of 11 children. Her grandparents were slaves, her parents crop pickers.

She attended a special school for young black girls and graduated from high school in 1922.

She moved to New York to work as a nanny, where she helped to start a scholarship fund for young African-American women.

Ms Jones remained active until the end of her life, serving as a member of the tenant patrol of her nursing home until she was 106.

Full story