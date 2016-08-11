Last victim of Almaty shooter to be laid to rest in Zhambyl region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Latest victim of Almaty shooter Ruslan Kulekbayev - police officer Zhalgas Keldibayev will be laid to rest in Otar village in Zhambyl region, a source at the Almaty police said.

According to press secretary of the Almaty police Saltanat Azirbek, the funerals will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday (August 12).



The news about Keldibayev's death was made public on Thursday morning (August 11).



Earlier it was reported that Ruslan Kulekbayev shot dead five people - three policemen, a frontier guard and a senior citizen during the armed attack in Almaty city on July 18, 2016. Eight people sustained various injuries. Three police officers, who were hospitalized in critical condition after the attack, passed away of sustained wounds.