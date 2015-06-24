Late Japanese actor Mifune to be honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Late Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune (1920-1997) has been named among the newest honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the honor for entertainment professionals, said Monday.

A star bearing the name of Mifune, who appeared in a number of films directed by Akira Kurosawa (1910-1998) including "Rashomon" (1950), "Seven Samurai" (1954) and "Yojimbo" (1961), will be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016. The other honorees selected in the category of motion pictures are Steve Carell, Bradley Cooper, Ashley Judd, Michael Keaton, Kurt Russell and Quentin Tarantino. Pioneering Japanese film actor Sessue Hayakawa (1886-1973) and the monster Godzilla have previously been honored with stars on the Walk of Fame. Source: Kyodo