Late May to bring cold snap to 7 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold snap is heading to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

"Chances of heavy rain will be high in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions will be high on May 30. Thunderstorm and hail are expected as well. Southwestern wind with gusts up to 23-28 mps may batter the regions. Mercury is set to drop to 10-18°C. Mercury will drop to 3°C at night on May 31.



Mercury will drop to 2°C at night and 15-20°C at daytime in East Kazakhstan region on May 31," Kazhydromet's statement reads.



Cold spell may also hit some areas of Aktobe and Kostanay regions where mercury will drop to 3°C at night on May 30.



Gusty wind and heavy rainfall are forecast for Astana city on May 30.