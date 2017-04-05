Late night bus service to be launched in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM This Friday a new late night bus service will be launched in test mode.

According to the city's official website, the 200 service will run from Astana railway station to Astana International Airport making a number of stops including Birzhan Sal Street, Zhenis avenue, Republic Avenue, Kabanbai Batyr Avenue and Prigorodny.

Single tickets will cost just 150 tenge. The service will run from 11.00 pm to 06.00 am and the movement interval will be 30-60 minutes.