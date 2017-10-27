  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Late October to be warm in Kazakhstan

    17:35, 27 October 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The cyclone above the western parts of Kazakhstan will quickly approach the northeastern part of the country this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    It will grip eastern Kazakhstan on Saturday (October 27) bringing precipitation - rains, snowfall, and gusty wind - to most regions of the country and chances of rain to some areas of southern and southeastern Kazakhstan.

    The cyclone will also bring dry and warm air masses and better weather to the entire territory of Kazakhstan. Mercury will go +3, +11°C higher in northern Kazakhstan and +15, +20°C higher in southern Kazakhstan till the end of October.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!