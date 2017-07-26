Latin-based alphabet for Kazakh language to be developed by the year end

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A special commission has been set up to work on the development of the Latin-based alphabet for the Kazakh language, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It is an important project, and it is crucial to be careful here, and not to make a mistake. The only thing, that needs to be done this year, is to accept an alphabet acceptable for all. To prepare several options, discuss them and adopt the alphabet. Then it is necessary to build a work plan for the transition to the Latin alphabet. A special commission has been established and is working on this issue," said the Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Yerlan Sagadiyev.

As it was reported, the transition to a Latin-based alphabet until 2025, was proposed by President in his Address to the Nation in 2012.

Earlier this year, in his program article "The Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Conscience", the Head of State instructed to adopt a single standard version of the Kazakh alphabet by the end of 2017.