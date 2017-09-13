Latinization to enrich Kazakh language - Pitalenko

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Council of "Belarus" National Cultural Center Leonid Pitalenko believes that switching the Kazakh language to the Latinized Kazakh script will enrich the language.

"Modernization of the Kazakh language and switch to the Latinized script is the key to survival and development of the language.

Languages that do not develop are doomed to oblivion. That is why the importance of transition to the Latinized script for development of the Kazakh language can hardly be overestimated. The Latin alphabet is the tool of modern communication," Pitalenko said at the session of the nationwide coalition of democratic forces "Kazakhstan-2050" on Wednesday.



According to him, the switch to the Latinized script will enrich the state language, preserve its uniqueness and diversity of its sound system.



"It should be mentioned that today the global information space uses mainly the Latin alphabet. Kazakhstan has everything in place to switch to the Latin script. The society, the state, all social groups, youth, businessmen, and scientists use the Latin script de facto.



"Successful switch of the Kazakh language to the Latinized Kazakh script will help strengthen Kazakhstan's independency and form national identity of Kazakhstanis. We fully support the transition of the state language to the Latin script and believe that the suggested version of the Latinized Kazakh script is the most suitable one," Pitalenko added.