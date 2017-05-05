Latvia issues unique invitation to its EXPO-2017 pavilion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known Latvian composer Raimond Pauls has invited EXPO guests to attend the pavilion of his country at the International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Astana in his own unique way, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The composer extended his musical invitation in a video shared by Latvia EXPO 2017 pavilion on Facebook.



It should be noted that Latvia signed the participation agreement in early September 2016.



Latvia wants to become the greenest country in the world by 2020. Share of renewable energy sources in Latvia's overall energy consumption totals 37.1%, making it the second greenest country in that respect after Sweden (52.1%). Latvian enterprises have promising projects in the sphere of green energy.



The motto of the Latvian pavilion is Meeting Point Latvia - Energy is in our Nature.