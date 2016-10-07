  • kz
    Launch of manned Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft put off to Oct 19

    08:39, 07 October 2016
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's government commission has put off the launch of a Soyuz-FG flight vehicle with the Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft to October 19, the press service of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Thursday.

    "After a scrunity of materials on troubleshooting and removal of equipment malfunctions aboard the Soyuz MS-02 ship, the government commission decided to appoint the launch for October 19, 2016," the corporation said in a report.

    A source told TASS in the meantime the cause of the delay was a squeezed cable aboard the Soyuz MS-02.

    Source: TASS

