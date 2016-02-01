Launch of Proton-M carrier rocket with Eutelsat 9B onboard at Baikonur

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first laser node of the European Data Relay System was launched from Baikonur, Kazakhstan atop a Proton rocket on 29 January at 22:20GMT.

Dubbed the ‘SpaceDataHighway', EDRS will uniquely provide near-realtime Big Data relay services using cutting-edge laser technology. It will dramatically improve access to time-critical data, aiding disaster response by emergency services and maritime surveillance.

The first node, EDRS-A, was launched as a hosted payload on Eutelsat-9B, a commercial telecom satellite operated by Eutelsat.

EDRS is a public-private partnership between ESA and Airbus Defence and Space. Watch Launch of EDRS-A, the first SpaceDataHighway laser node. The video was published on ESA's Youtube channel.



Source: ESA Youtube Channel