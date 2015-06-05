Laureates of Presidential prize to receive over KZT 2 mln and gold badge, grant winners - KZT 1.7 mln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The terms for submission of applications for competing for the prizes and grants and acknowledgement of the Head of State in the mass media sphere is extended.

The press service of the President informs that the decision on extending the terms for submission of applications for competing for prizes and grants and acknowledgement of the Head of State has been made. The deadline is June 10 now.

Laureates of the Presidential prize will receive KZT 2 million 200 thousand and a gold badge. The winners of grants will receive 1 million 764 thousand tenge.

The candidatures for competing for awards and grants can be put forward by mass media organizations, trade unions, non-governmental organizations, state bodies.

Each mass media, trade union, non-governmental organization, state body can put forward two candidatures for competing for the awards and grants.

Self-nomination is not allowed.

The materials submitted for consideration must be dated June 1, 2014 through June 1, 2015.

The submitted materials are not returned.

Books are not considered as the materials for competing for awards and grants. The exception is the collection of articles published in the periodicals.

The documents should be addressed to head of the commission - Secretary of State of Kazakhstan G. Abdykalikova. The address is the Akorda residence, Astana, 010000. The documents are accepted by June 5, 2015.