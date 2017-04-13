  • kz
    Lautten Compagney, Maurice Steger to perform at EXPO-2017

    18:42, 13 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Lautten Compagney is an instrumental ensemble based in Berlin, Germany. The ensemble performed at the largest Concert Halls around the world, Astana EXPO-2017 PR-department reports.

    The Independent has crowned Swiss recorder player and conductor Maurice Steger «the world's leading recorder player». Today, Steger performs with leading contemporary orchestras, such as Zurich Chamber Orchestra, Frankfurt Symphony Orchestra and Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra. His concert will be held at the EXPO-2107 on June 30, 2017.

