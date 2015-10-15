Lavrov: Cooperation with CIS, EEU, CSTO, Union State is Russia&#39;s foreign policy priority

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Cooperation with the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Belarus-Russia Union State remains a foreign policy priority for Russia, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov said as he addressed the State Duma of the Russian Federation on 14 October, BelTA has learned.

"Our clear priority is to boost cooperation within the framework of the international organizations that Russia is a member of, such as the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization," Sergei Lavrov added. Besides, he stressed that Moscow will pay special attention to the strengthening of cooperation with Belarus within the framework of the Union State. Source: www.belta.by