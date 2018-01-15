Lavrov: Eurasian integration is prompted by life itself

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The initiative of a large Eurasian project is not artificial. It was promoted by life itself, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference on summarizing the results of Moscow's diplomatic activities in 2017.

"There is a very interesting process of consolidation of efforts towards integration in the Eurasian region," Sergei Lavrov said. He noted that China is implementing its Belt and Road initiative. There is an agreement to align the Eurasian integration and the Belt and Road initiative. In addition, members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are developing a treaty on trade and economic cooperation with China. Simultaneously we see contacts between the EAEU and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization which are open for the ASEAN countries: a number of ASEAN countries have already concluded or are preparing to conclude free trade agreements with the EAEU.



"The large Eurasian project is a very promising initiative. A lot of specific factors should be taken into account since it includes many different economic interests. The advantage of this initiative, however, is that it has been promoted by life itself. This initiative does not mean the development of some frameworks first and only then the transition to the necessary practical matters. On the contrary, it comes naturally. It is similar to the way England paves paths through lawns: first they look where it is convenient for people to walk and only then they make paths. Our processes, which we call the big Eurasian project, are much similar," the Russian foreign minister said, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.