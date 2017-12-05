Lavrov says Kazakhstan summit to discuss Caspian Sea status

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia expects the line under the talks on the legal status of the Caspian Sea to be drawn at the fifth Caspian summit in Kazakhstan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with the "Caspian Five" foreign ministers on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"We welcome efforts by our countries' regions to expand direct contacts. We attach great importance to the dialogue between the defense, legal agencies and rescue services," Lavrov noted. "There are a lot of topics for discussion. We would like to see how the work is progressing at the level of our experts on developing the convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea."

"We proceed from the premise that the line under the talks on this document will be drawn at the next, fifth Caspian summit in Kazakhstan, and the ‘Caspian Five' (Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan) will receive a reliable legal foundation, which will make it possible to reach a higher level of interaction," Lavrov concluded.