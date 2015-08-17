Lavrov, Zarif could discuss S-300 deliveries to Iran during Monday&#39;s talks

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif could discuss deliveries of Russian S-300 missile defense systems to Iran during their upcoming meeting in Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Monday, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.

"All issues will be discussed, a broad specter of issues," Morgulov told reporters when asked if the question of S-300 deliveries would be raised during the ministers' meeting, set to take place later in the day.

Russia and Iran initially signed a deal on the delivery S-300s in 2007, but its implementation was halted by Moscow after the UN Security Council issued an arms embargo on Tehran over nuclear weapon concerns.

In April, Moscow lifted the ban on S-300 deliveries to Iran, shortly after the P5+1 group of international negotiators and the Islamic Republic reached a framework nuclear agreement. A final nuclear deal was reached in July.