Law of Kazakhstan does not provide for selling of lands to Chinese investors - B. Sagintayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nobody is going to sell lands to Chinese companies. Our Law does not allow it, Chairman of the Land Reform Commission of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev told at the sitting of the commission today.

"The decision on not selling land to Chinese investors was not made in one day. This memorandum, which was discussed here, has been developed for about a year because the Chinese side set certain standards for all agricultural products imported to China and does not let many types of products in the country. So, where should we export our products? For example, last year we exported just six thousand tons of meat, and all of it to Russia. There is no other destination for exporting our meat. China, however, says they will buy 400 thousand tons of meat from Kazakhstan. We have to use this opportunity. They offer this opportunity because we invited them to come and see our cattle, our land, check our meat plants. They all met their standards. We produce better meat, and it is about 10 times cheaper than in Europe. China opened the border because they saw everything and made sure it's worth cooperating with us," B. Sagintayev said.

According to him, Kazakhstan also has a great opportunity to increase the export of grain to China because China removed some barrios that were an obstacle before.

The First Deputy Prime Minister noted that Kazakhstan invited Chinese companies as investors to open productions here and pay taxes. Nobody is going to sell land to Chinese companies or people. The Law of Kazakhstan does not allow it.