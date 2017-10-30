Law on Kazakhstan's membership in int'l financial organizations amended

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On membership of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the International Monetary Fund, the International Reconstruction and Development Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the International Development Association, the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, the European Reconstruction and Development Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank", Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The text of the law is to be published in the press.



Earlier Vice Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov said that the main objective of the law was to amend the law as of December 6, 2001 on membership in the international financial organizations in view of Kazakhstan's accession to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).