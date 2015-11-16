Law on public audit, financial control amended by President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of public audit and financial control" aimed at the implementation of the National Plan - 100 specific steps and bringing the legislation in accordance with the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On public audit and financial control", the president's press service reports.

