  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Law on water-supply system signed by Head of State

    20:00, 15 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments to several legislative acts regarding the issues of water-supply system and water discharge, extension of credits and subsidization of housing and utility sector", the press service of the Akorda informs.

    The law is aimed at addressing the issues in the sphere of water-supply system and water discharge, extension of credits and subsidization of the housing and utility sector.

    The text of the law is published in the print media.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!