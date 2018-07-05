  • kz
    Law to improve higher education system inked by President

    19:35, 05 July 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the law that will help improve the domestic system of higher and postgraduate education, the Akorda press service reports. 

    Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan, inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of expanding academic and management independence of the higher educational institutions" on Thursday.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Education Law and justice
