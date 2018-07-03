Le Corsaire adventure ballet to debut on the stage of Astana Opera House

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A significant debut will take place in A. Adam's famous ballet Le Corsaire staged by the Artistic Director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, People's Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova. On July 7, a young talented dancer Zhanserik Akhmetov will perform for the first time the part of the cunning Isaac Lanquedem at the opera house's Main Hall, Kazinform cites Astana Opera House's press service.

The crafty merchant Isaac Lanquedem is one of the main characters of the vivid, cheerful ballet about the life of sea robbers. In order to perform this part, the soloist needs not only honed dance technique, but also considerable acting skills.

According to Zhanserik Akhmetov, his main objective is to convey the complex character interpretation. The bright young artist diligently works on the preparation of the mise-en-scenes in the rehearsal hall, adding new touches and nuances to his portrayal. It is very important for the performer to tell this fascinating story in the language of dance, to convey to the audience all the feelings and emotions of the character. After all, the action that takes place onstage unfolds around his hero.



"In the production of Le Corsaire I am preparing the role of a merchant who seeks profit everywhere. Performing such a large part is a great honor for me. I express my gratitude to the Artistic Director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company Altynai Asylmuratova for her trust. I am happy that young artists are given the opportunity to flourish and express themselves. It is very important to live up to the expectations invested in me. Working on this portrayal is a valuable experience, a chance to progress, grow, and perfect my professional skills," said Zhanserik Akhmetov.

In the days of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the capital, A. Adam's ballet Le Corsaire will be featured at the Astana Opera Main Hall twice. On July 6, Grand Prix winner of many international competitions Bakhtiyar Adamzhan will perform the role of Isaac Lanquedem.

On July 6, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva will perform the part of beautiful Medora, and on July 7 Anel Rustemova will be giving her interpretation of the role. Conrad - Arman Urazov, Olzhas Tarlanov. Birbanto -Olzhas Makhanbetaliev, Ildar Shakirzyanov. Seyd Pasha - Rakhmetulla Nauanov, Zhanadil Beisembiyev. Gulnare - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Madina Basbayeva, Shugyla Adepkhan. The Slave Ali - Yerkin Rakhmatullayev, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Tair Gatauov.

Choreographer - the Artistic Director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, People's Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova, Assistant Choreographers - Honored Artist of Russia Konstantin Zaklinsky and Elena Sherstneva. Set Designer - Ezio Frigerio, Costume Designer - an Academy Award winner Franca Squarciapino, Projections Designer - Sergio Metalli, Lighting Designer - Jacopo Pantani. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra will perform under the baton of Music Director and Conductor Arman Urazgaliyev.