  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Leader of Nation receives Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov

    17:50, 19 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan- Elbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Mayor of the capital city Altay Kulginov today, Kazinform reports citing elbasy.kz.

    Altay Kulginovreported to the First President on the current indicators of the capital’seconomic development.

    Besides,Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed of the measures of improving quality of lifeof the population and provision of social support to the residents of the city.

    The Leader ofthe Nation emphasized the importance of attracting investments in Nur-Sultaneconomy and creation of favorable conditions for SMEs development.

    Tags:
    Astana First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nur-Sultan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!