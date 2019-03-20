  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Leader of Nation’s decision speaks volumes about his greatness, says Tokayev

    13:27, 20 March 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Leader of the Nation's conscious decision speaks volumes about his greatness as a political figure of a global level and historic significance, said President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Yesterday, March 19, the whole world witnessed a historic event. The founding father of the Kazakh statehood, a man of outstanding personality, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev, voluntarily relinquished the powers of the Head of State. This conscious decision made by the Leader of the Nation speaks volumes about his greatness as a political figure of a global level and historic significance," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said after taking the oath of office at a joint meeting of the Parliament chambers.

    "The Republic of Kazakhstan owes all its achievements and successes, and, above all, its sacred independence to its First President, Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev," added Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!