Leaders of Communist People&#39;s Democratic Party cast their votes at 2016 Parliamentary Elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Candidates to Majilis deputies from the Communist People's Democratic Party of Kazakhstan Vladislav Kossarev and Aikyn Konurov cast their votes today at the Parliamentary Elections, the press service of the Party told Kazinform.

After the elections, the candidates gave a short interview to mass media.

Vladislav Kossarev positively assessed the course of the elections and thanked the representatives of the Central and territorial election commissions.

"Today is a great day in the history of Kazakhstan. I am confident that people of Kazakhstan will take a right decision and will vote for the parties whose ideas meet their requirements," added Kossarev.

In turn, Aikyn Konurov drew the journalists' attention to the compliance of elections to democratic and legislative norms.

"In my opinion, everything was organized at a very high level, all conditions were created for ensuring quality elections and equal agitation campaign.

The voting takes place in a very friendly and festive atmosphere. We see that people are interested in the ongoing elections and are actively casting their votes," added Konurov.