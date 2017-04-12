Leaders of CSTO member states to meet in Bishkek

MINSK. KAZINFORM The leaders of the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold an informal meeting in Bishkek on 14 April, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on 11 April, BelTA has learned.

“The leaders of the CSTO member states will hold an informal meeting in Bishkek this Friday,” Dmitry Peskov said.

Bishkek is also scheduled to host a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council at the level of the leaders of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on 14 April.

The EAEU comprises Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are members of the CSTO.



