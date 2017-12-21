Leaders of Iran, Morocco, Australia congratulate Kazakhstan on Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received congratulatory telegrams from leaders of foreign countries on the occasion of the Day of Kazakhstan's Independence, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani notes in his letter that owing to common goals and mutual interest, the bilateral relations have been successfully developed over the last years. The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Iran are reliable partners in strengthening cooperation and security in the region, he says.

In the meantime, King Mohammed VI of Morocco highly appreciates the relations between the two countries based on mutual respect and friendship and expresses his hope for the further fruitful development in this respect.

As to Governor-General of Australia Peter Cosgrove, in his telegram, he notes the success in hosting Astana Expo 2017, adding that the event created an opportunity for a meeting between representatives of our governments and education specialists.

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei sent congratulations on the Independence Day, wishing well-being and prosperity to the Head of State and the nation of Kazakhstan.