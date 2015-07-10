Leaders of Kazakhstan and China discussed bilateral cooperation in several spheres

UFA. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in Russia's Ufa which hosts the BRICS and SCO summits.

The presidents discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation in several spheres. The sides noted good dynamics of the mutually beneficial cooperation between both countries including trade and economic, investment, transit and transport, cultural and humanitarian spheres, the press service of the Akorda informs.

Besides, the leaders of both countries exchanged opinions regarding several relevant aspects of the regional and international agenda.