Leaders of Kazakhstan, Turkey and Palestine to attend inauguration of restored mosque in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inauguration of the restored Moscow mosque on September 23 will be attended by President of Kazakhstan - Nursultan Nazarbayev, Palestinian leader - Mahmoud Abbas and President of Turkey - Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazinform has learnt from RIA "Novosti" citing the head of the press service of the Council of Muftis of Russia Gulnur Gaziyeva.

The opening of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque will be attended by quite a large number of distinguished guests. Presidents of Turkey, Kazakhstan and Palestine have already confirmed their participation, said Mrs. Gaziyeva. Opening of the new complex of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque will take place on September 23 on the eve of the major Muslim holiday - Eid al-Adha. According to the Council of Muftis, the total area of the main mosque of Russia will be 18 900 square meters (before the reconstruction the area equaled 964 square meters). The retorted mosque may handle up to 10 thousand worshipers at a time.