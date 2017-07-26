Leaders of rival Libyan factions announce cease-fire

PARIS. KAZINFORM The head of Libya's UN-backed government and the leader of a military force dominating the eastern part of the country reached accord here Tuesday on a ceasefire that is meant to be the first step in ending six years of violent turmoil following the ouster of Moammar Gadhafi, EFE reports.

Prime Fayez al-Sarraj and Gen. Khalifa Haftar endorsed a 10-point plan at the conclusion of talks outside Paris where they were accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron and UN special envoy Ghassan Salame.

"The solution to the Libya crisis can only be a political one and requires a national reconciliation process involving all Libyans," according to the joint document, which mandates an end to hostilities between the Tripoli government and Haftar's army and calls for the holding of national elections "as soon as possible."

Under the pact, both sides promise to limit the use of force to defending Libya's borders and combating terrorism.

Al-Serraj's government enjoys international recognition, while Haftar controls around 60 percent of Libyan territory and a substantial portion of the country's oil.

But neither has influence over the many militias and armed tribal groups that have arisen since 2011, much less over the Libyan wing of Islamic State.

The prime minister and the general joined Macron in front of reporters after the discussions in the Paris suburb of La Celle-Saint-Cloud, but only the French leader spoke.

"The cause of peace has made a lot of progress today. The Mediterranean needs this peace," Macron said, suggesting that Libya would be ready to hold elections in Spring 2018.

Praising Haftar and al-Serraj for their "courage," the French president pointed out that the situation in Libya has "direct consequences" for Europe in terms of the flow of refugees across the Mediterranean.

The breakdown of order in Libya has made the North African nation a major transit point for Europe-bound migrants.