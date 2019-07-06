Leaders of several countries extend birthday wishes to Yelbasy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation), Nursultan Nazarbayev, has held today telephone conversations with the presidents of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Turkey, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Kazinform cites Yelbasy's official website.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday and Day of the Capital City, wishing him good health and new achievements. During the conversation, the interlocutors reaffirmed the course for deepening and expanding Kazakh-Uzbek strategic relations based on friendship, trust, and cooperation.



Extending birthday and Capital City Day greetings, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov wished Yelbasy splendid health and successful accomplishment of the goals set. Both sides highlighted the need to further strengthen the Kazakh-Kyrgyz good-neighborly and trust-based relations in various fields.



President of Russia Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated the Leader of the Nation on his birthday and Day of the Capital City and wished him splendid health and continued success. The interlocutors expressed confidence in continuing the ongoing development of a strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries.



President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended greetings to Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday and Day of the Capital City, wishing him good health and success in achieving new goals. The sides stressed the importance of further promotion of Kazakh-Turkish interaction for the benefit of the fraternal peoples of the two countries.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan greeted Yelbasy on his birthday and Day of the Capital City, wished him health and well-being. During the conversation, the sides reaffirmed their mutual intent to expand the multifaceted Kazakh-Armenian relations.