Leaders of XXI distinguished among students from SCO countries

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Today 12 students of Beijing universities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization - Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - had intellectual contest "Leader of XXI", Kazinform reports. The event was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in China and the SCO Secretariat according to the joint plan of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in SCO in 2016-2017.

The main goals of the event was to let the youth learn the activity of the SCO, the main objectives and directions of cooperation, and raise interest among students towards the activity of international organizations and regional integration issues. The contest consisted of three parts. The judges were Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev and Secretary General of SCO Rashid Alimov.





The Leaders of XXI are 3-year master's degree student of the Central University of China Nationalities, Timur Samedinov, from Uzbekistan. The second place was awarded to Kazakhstan 1 year student of the University of International Business and Economy Dana Utegenova. The third place winner is Poo Yuchjo, 1-year student of Master's degree of the Beijing Foreign Languages University. The winner of the first place received a valuable prize. The other participants received diplomas and badges.





Shakhrat Nuryshev congratulated the finalists and noted the importance of such student events. "Today's game helped our cultures reapproach. It allowed our young talents to broaden knowledge. Also it provided a unique possibility to form new staff reserve of young specialists. We wanted to provide the young generation an additional platform for self-expression , for disclosing public speaking skills and intellectual potential. To my mind we did it" he said.

The Kazakhstan diplomat invited all participants to take active part in the youth forum and student debates of SCO member countries in 2017 within the framework of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in SCO.