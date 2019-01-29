Leadership and women's political participation focus of OSCE-supported seminar in Shymkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The role of women in the political and decision-making processes and the techniques to improve professional skills to assume leadership positions was the focus of a training seminar which concluded on 28 January 2019 in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

The three-day event was organized by Kazakhstan's "Women's resource centre", non-governmental organization, with the support of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana. It gathered some 25 representatives of local administration, business structures, public associations and students from the Turkestan region, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana reads.



The seminar was designed to broaden participants' understanding of the key components of leadership, the tools and strategies of effective political campaigns and political ethics, as well as to develop and practice skills in negotiation and effective communication.



The event was part of the Programme Office's continuous efforts to support gender mainstreaming and economic empowerment initiatives in the host country.