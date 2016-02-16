Leading Belgian companies to be presented in EXPO 2017

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - A Kazakh delegation headed by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, EXPO 2017 Commissioner R. Zhoshybayev paid a working visit to the Kingdom of Belgium on February 15-16, 2016.

Within the visit, meetings were held with the leadership and representatives of business circles of the Walloon region.

During the negotiations with the Vice President of the Walloon Government, Minister of Economy, Education, Commerce and New Technologies of Walloon Jean-Claude Marcourt, the sides discussed current state and prospects of developing bilateral relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Belgium. Moreover, Zhoshybayev informed about the preparation progress to EXPO 2017 and invited Belgian business people to attend the International Exhibition.

The sides noted that participation of companies in the sphere of green energy would contribute to strengthening cooperation of Kazakhstan and Belgium and facilitate entering a new level of interaction. According to the Belgian Minister, they set an ambitious task to transit the whole energy system of the Kingdom to renewable energy by 2050. According to the National Plan of RES development, the task is set to reach 13% of renewable energy capacity by 2020. In addition, Marcourt stressed that Belgian companies are ready to share their experience in green energy.

During the visit, Zhoshybayev also visited the GreenWin organization that unites small and major enterprises, universities, research centers and training centers involved in development of green economy of the Walloon region. Speaking before representatives of business circles of the region, the EXPO 2017 Commissioner informed about opportunities for developing business in Kazakhstan. The main stress was put to governmental measures aimed at improving investment climate in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Following the results of negotiations, the leadership of the Belgian company expressed its willingness to take part in the Astana International Exhibition.



